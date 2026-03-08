Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Clubs long homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Moreno went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the Giants.

Moreno clubbed a first-inning home run that travelled 460 feet over the fence in left field. The blast is a reminder that Moreno's offense took a leap in 2025, when he slugged a career-high .433 (.148 ISO) and swatted nine home runs. A healthy Moreno, who was limited to 83 games by a fractured hand last season, is expected to join Corbin Carroll (hand), Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo atop Arizona's order.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
