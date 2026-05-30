Gabriel Moreno News: Collects three hits, two RBI
Moreno went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Moreno has been swinging the bat well lately, going 16-for-43 (.372) over his last 11 contests. He's added 10 RBI and three stolen bases in that span, providing some unexpected five-category coverage from the catcher position. On the year, Moreno is hitting .268 with a .745 OPS, three home runs, three steals, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and eight doubles across 126 plate appearances.
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