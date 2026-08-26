Gabriel Moreno News: Day off Wednesday
Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
James McCann will get the starting nod behind the plate while Moreno receives a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Moreno has been one of the top fantasy catchers this season, leading all qualified players at the position with a .303 average while also adding 10 home runs, 65 RBI, 56 runs and five stolen bases.
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