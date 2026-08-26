Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

James McCann will get the starting nod behind the plate while Moreno receives a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Moreno has been one of the top fantasy catchers this season, leading all qualified players at the position with a .303 average while also adding 10 home runs, 65 RBI, 56 runs and five stolen bases.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago