Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Dropped in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 6:42pm

Moreno batted seventh and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

Moreno made his second start in three days since being activated off the injured list Friday. The homer was the first for the catcher, who had missed three weeks due to an oblique injury. Sunday was his first time batting in the lower third of the order after serving primarily as the team's cleanup batter when healthy.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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