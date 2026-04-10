Gabriel Moreno News: Enters late, contributes to win

Moreno went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Moreno doubled in a run as a pinch hitter and later scored in the seventh inning before adding to Arizona's lead with another run-producing double in the eighth. It was the fifth multi-hit effort in 12 games for Moreno, who is slashing .282/.341/.410 with five doubles and five RBI.