Gabriel Moreno News: Getting day off
Moreno is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pirates.
Moreno started at catcher in three of the first four games after coming off the injured list, so he'll get some rest for Thursday's matinee. James McCann is behind the dish and batting eighth for the Diamondbacks.
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