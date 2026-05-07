Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Moreno is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pirates.

Moreno started at catcher in three of the first four games after coming off the injured list, so he'll get some rest for Thursday's matinee. James McCann is behind the dish and batting eighth for the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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