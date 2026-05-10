Gabriel Moreno News: Getting Sunday off
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Moreno started the first two games of the series but will sit Sunday while in the midst of a mini slump, as he's gone 0-for-9 with two walks over his past four contests. James McCann is starting behind the plate for Arizona in the series finale.
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