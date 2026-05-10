Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Getting Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 12:05pm

Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Moreno started the first two games of the series but will sit Sunday while in the midst of a mini slump, as he's gone 0-for-9 with two walks over his past four contests. James McCann is starting behind the plate for Arizona in the series finale.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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