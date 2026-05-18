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Gabriel Moreno News: Goes yard in lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Moreno went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Giants.

Moreno joined the scoring onslaught with a 105.7 mph, two-run blast off Robbie Ray in the fifth inning. The backstop has been locked in at the plate of late, recording four consecutive multi-hit performances. Overall, Moreno is slashing .261/.309/.409 with two homers, seven doubles, 14 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases across 97 plate appearances.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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