Gabriel Moreno News: Hitless in return
Moreno went 0-for-5 and struck out three times in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.
Moreno, who returned Friday from a three-week absence due to an oblique injury, started at catcher and batted fifth. It may take a few games for Moreno get his timing down after the absence, as he did not go out on a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 428 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More