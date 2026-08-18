Gabriel Moreno News: Hits grand slam in loss

Moreno went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Moreno gave Arizona an early lead with a grand slam off Ranger Suarez in the third inning. The 26-year-old has now hit safely in 12 straight games, tallying five multi-hit efforts with a whopping 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI over that span. On the season, he's slashing .308/.385/.470 with 10 homers, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored and four steals across 408 plate appearances.