Gabriel Moreno News: Idle Saturday
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Moreno will take a seat during Saturday's series finale after going 2-for-8 with a run scored over the first two games. James McCann will instead make his first start of the season at catcher and bat eighth.
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