Gabriel Moreno News: Idle Sunday
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will rest Moreno after the 26-year-old backstop was behind the plate for each of the first three games of the series. Aramis Garcia will handle catching duties Sunday in Moreno's stead.
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