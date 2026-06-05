Gabriel Moreno News: Moves to third in order

Moreno batted third in the order and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo adjusted the lineup Thursday, swapping the spots of Moreno and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who was dropped to seventh. It was just the third time this season hitting third for the catcher, who has been one of the team's hottest hitters of late, slashing .311/.394/.459 over the last 17 contests. Lovullo said Perdomo will stick in the seventh spot for now but did not indicate if Moreno would be the primary No. 3 hitter while the shortstop works through his struggles at the dish. The switch proved to be fortuitous for the Diamondbacks; during a two-run eighth-inning rally that tied the game, Moreno got on base via a walk and scored the game-tying run on a single by Perdomo.