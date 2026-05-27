Gabriel Moreno News: Receiving afternoon off
Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
The Diamondbacks will give Moreno a breather for the matinee game, after he went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI while catching all nine innings of the team's 7-5 win Tuesday night. Aramis Garcia will settle in behind the plate in the series finale.
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