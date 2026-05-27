Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will give Moreno a breather for the matinee game, after he went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI while catching all nine innings of the team's 7-5 win Tuesday night. Aramis Garcia will settle in behind the plate in the series finale.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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