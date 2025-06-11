Menu
Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Moreno had been out of the lineup for three straight games due to a hand injury before returning to action Tuesday. He came up big in Arizona's 10-3 win, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. Moreno will retreat to the bench Wednesday for the day game after a night game, but he should operate as the Diamondbacks' primary backstop moving forward.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
