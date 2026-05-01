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Gabriel Moreno News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Diamondbacks activated Moreno (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Moreno is ready to go after missing the past two-plus weeks with a left oblique strain. Since his absence was relatively brief, the Diamondbacks felt a rehab assignment for Moreno wasn't necessary. He'll return to being the team's primary catcher.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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