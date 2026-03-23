Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Returns to catching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 3:53am

Moreno started at catcher and went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Sunday's spring game against the Padres.

Moreno was back behind the plate for the first time in two weeks. He dealt with forearm tightness for a stretch and returned to action last Thursday as the designated hitter. Now that Moreno is defending again, it looks like there will be no limitations for the catcher heading into Opening Day. He's batting .242 (6-for-33) with three homers and five RBI through 11 Cactus League contests. He and James McCann will split duties behind the plate, although Moreno could garner additional plate appearances as a DH when not behind the dish.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
23 days ago