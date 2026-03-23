Gabriel Moreno News: Returns to catching
Moreno started at catcher and went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Sunday's spring game against the Padres.
Moreno was back behind the plate for the first time in two weeks. He dealt with forearm tightness for a stretch and returned to action last Thursday as the designated hitter. Now that Moreno is defending again, it looks like there will be no limitations for the catcher heading into Opening Day. He's batting .242 (6-for-33) with three homers and five RBI through 11 Cactus League contests. He and James McCann will split duties behind the plate, although Moreno could garner additional plate appearances as a DH when not behind the dish.
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