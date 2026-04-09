Gabriel Moreno News: Sitting out Thursday
Moreno is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mets.
It's a routine day of rest for Moreno, who has reached base three times and driven in a run in the first two games of the series. James McCann will do the catching and bat sixth for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
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