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Gabriel Moreno News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:27am

Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Moreno started the first two games of the series against San Francisco but will receive the day off for the series finale. Prior to Tuesday's 0-for-3 performance, Moreno had been on a tear over the previous four games, going 9-for-19 with a double, a homer, two steals, five RBI and five runs. Adrian Del Castillo will be behind the plate and bat cleanup Wednesday.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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