Gabriel Moreno News: Taking seat Saturday
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Moreno went 0-for-5 at the plate in his first game back from the injured list Friday, and he'll get a day off Saturday as the D-backs look to ease him back into playing regularly. James McCann will catch instead and bat eighth.
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