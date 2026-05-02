Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Moreno isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Moreno went 0-for-5 at the plate in his first game back from the injured list Friday, and he'll get a day off Saturday as the D-backs look to ease him back into playing regularly. James McCann will catch instead and bat eighth.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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