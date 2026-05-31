Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Moreno will be rested for the series finale after he started at catcher Friday and Saturday, going 3-for-9 with a double, two RBI and a run between those contests. Aramis Garcia will step in for Moreno behind the dish Sunday.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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