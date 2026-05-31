Gabriel Moreno News: Taking seat Sunday
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Moreno will be rested for the series finale after he started at catcher Friday and Saturday, going 3-for-9 with a double, two RBI and a run between those contests. Aramis Garcia will step in for Moreno behind the dish Sunday.
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