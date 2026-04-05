Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno will sit Sunday after a run of six straight starts, during which he went 5-for-21 with two walks, two doubles, two RBI and three runs. James McCann is doing the catching for Brandon Pfaadt in the series finale.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago