Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Works with new pitcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 3:41am

Moreno started at catcher and went hitless in his lone plate appearance in Friday's spring opener against Colorado.

Moreno, who will be the primary catcher during the regular season, worked with Arizona's big-ticket offseason addition, Corbin Burnes, who praised the backstop's work in their first turn together. Burnes, who struck out the side, told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he left the pitch calling/sequencing up to Moreno. The catcher was also 2-for-2 on pitch challenges, as MLB experiments with the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) this spring.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
