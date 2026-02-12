Gabriel Rincones headshot

Gabriel Rincones Injury: Battling knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Rincones will miss the first part of the Grapefruit League schedule due to left knee soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rincones was awarded a 40-man roster spot during the offseason after slashing .242/.366/.430 with 18 homers, 73 RBI, 80 runs scored and 22 steals across 119 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. The 24-year-old outfield prospect was expected to compete for a spot on the Phillies' bench during spring training, but his chances of making the Opening Day roster have taken a significant hit now that he's slated to miss some time.

Gabriel Rincones
Philadelphia Phillies
