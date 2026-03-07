Gabriel Rincones Injury: Optioned to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Rincones (knee) to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Rincones spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he slashed .242/.366/.430 with 22 steals (on 27 attempts), 18 home runs and 73 in 505 plate appearances. He's currently working through a left knee injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the regular season.
