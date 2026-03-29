Gabriel Rincones Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed Rincones (knee) on the 7-day injured list Friday.

Before being optioned to Triple-A on March 7, Rincones had been shut down for much of spring training due to a sore left knee and apparently still needs more time to heal up from the injury. Assuming the knee issue doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, Rincones should still have a chance at making his MLB debut at some point later on in 2026 if he can hit the ground running once he's cleared to play at Triple-A.