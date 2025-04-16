Gabriel Rincones News: Ks in check at Triple-A

Rincones is slashing .293/.333/.569 with three home runs, one steal and a 19 percent strikeout rate through 63 plate appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The lefty-hitting slugger has by far the best strikeout rate of his career -- his prior career-best over a large sample was his 24.8 percent strikeout rate at High-A in 2023. Rincones has always had huge raw power, and he moves well for a likely strong-side platoon corner outfielder, having stolen 23 bases in 68 games a season ago.