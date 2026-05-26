Gage Jump News: Called up ahead of MLB debut

The Athletics selected Jump's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Mariners in Sacramento.

Luis Severino had initially been lined up to take the hill Tuesday, but he'll be pushed back to Friday while the Athletics open up a start for Jump, who will be replacing the injured Aaron Civale (shoulder) in the rotation. A 23-year-old lefty, Jump earned the chance to make his MLB debut after submitting a 4.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 38 innings over his nine starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Jump will call another hitter-friendly environment in Sutter Health Park his home venue as he moves up to the big leagues, so fantasy managers will have to weigh whether the strikeout upside he brings to the table is worth the risk he carries of inflicting damage in the ratio categories.