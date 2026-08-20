Gage Jump News: Chased early in loss
Jump (5-8) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.
Jump allowed runs in three separate frames, throwing 55 of 86 pitches for strikes with only five whiffs. After a double-digit strikeout performance Aug. 8, the 23-year-old has posted an ugly 4:7 K:BB over his past two outings and now owns a 6.75 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break. He'll carry a 4.83 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 88:40 K:BB across 82 innings this season into a home matchup with the Twins next week.
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