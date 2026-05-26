Gage Jump News: On way to big leagues
The Athletics are slated to call up Jump from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his major-league debut, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He will enter the rotation in place of the injured Aaron Civale (shoulder/lat). Jump has had an up-and-down season at Las Vegas with a 4.50 ERA and 56:20 K:BB over 38 innings, but he's been really sharp over his last two outings in tossing 11 shutout frames with a 15:1 K:BB. It's unclear when Jump will make his debut, but he last pitched May 20 so he's already sufficiently rested.
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