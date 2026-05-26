Gage Jump News: Set to make MLB debut Tuesday

Jump will make his major-league debut Tuesday with a start against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that Jump was on his way to the big leagues, and now there's a specific date attached to his debut. Tuesday's previously scheduled starter, Luis Severino, will be pushed back. Jump has collected a 4.50 ERA and 56:20 K:BB over 38 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas this season and has spun 11 shutout frames with a 15:1 K:BB in his last two starts.