Gage Jump News: Settles for no-decision

Jump allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Jump kept the Rangers off the board through five innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. Jake Burger ended Jump's outing with a one-out, three-run home run. With just a single strikeout Friday, Jump matched his season low. He's now at a 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB through 78 innings over 15 starts this season. The rookie southpaw is projected to make his next start at Kansas City.