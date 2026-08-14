Gage Jump News: Settles for no-decision
Jump allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.
Jump kept the Rangers off the board through five innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. Jake Burger ended Jump's outing with a one-out, three-run home run. With just a single strikeout Friday, Jump matched his season low. He's now at a 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB through 78 innings over 15 starts this season. The rookie southpaw is projected to make his next start at Kansas City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Jump See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 3016 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 2818 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Jump See More