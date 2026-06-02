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Gage Jump News: Shuts down Cubs for first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Jump (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

Making just the second start of his MLB career, Jump bounced back from a lackluster debut by shutting down Chicago's lineup after an early shaky stretch. The left-hander allowed singles to Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first inning, with one eventually coming around to score. In the second, he hit the leadoff man and surrendered a one-out single, but that would be the final hit he allowed all night. Jump retired the final 14 batters he faced en route to securing his first MLB victory. While he only produced five whiffs Tuesday, the 23-year-old is slated to face a Houston lineup that owned a 23.2 percent strikeout rate during May in his next start.

Gage Jump
Sacramento Athletics
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