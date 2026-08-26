Gage Jump News: Strikes out nine Tuesday

Jump (6-8) earned the win after Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.1 innings.

Jump kept Minnesota scoreless through six innings before running into trouble in the seventh, when he allowed two runs before being lifted. The left-hander still delivered one of his best performances of the season, pitching into the seventh for the first time since June 18 while generating nine strikeouts, his second-highest total of the year. Jump has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. He's tabbed to make his next start next week against the Rangers.