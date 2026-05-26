Gage Jump News: Takes loss in MLB debut
Jump (0-1) allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings in a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.
Jump was added to the 40-man and 26-man rosters ahead of Tuesday's contest and made his first appearance as a major-leaguer. The left-hander retired the first three batters he faced but then had a rough second inning, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk. Jump gave up another run on five hits and a hit-by-pitch over the following two frames but did manage to finish the start with a 1-2-3 fifth inning. He displayed decent strikeout stuff overall, notching 13 whiffs and five punchouts. Jump could be lined up for additional starts while Aaron Civale (shoulder) remains on the injured list.
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