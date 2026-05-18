Gage Wood headshot

Gage Wood News: Bumped up to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Phillies promoted Wood from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading on Monday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Wood will skip over an assignment to the Phillies' South Atlantic League affiliate in Jersey Shore and move into the rotation at Reading after an excellent run with Clearwater to begin the season. Over eight starts in the Florida State League, Wood, the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, submitted a 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

Gage Wood
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gage Wood See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
College Baseball Futures: 2026 Teams to Make College World Series
MLB
College Baseball Futures: 2026 Teams to Make College World Series
Author Image
John Venezia
95 days ago
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
123 days ago
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition
Author Image
Brad Johnson
298 days ago
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
MLB
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
309 days ago