Gage Workman News: Added to big-league roster

The Tigers selected Workman's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Workman has spent most of his career in the Tigers organization, but he briefly saw big-league action in 2025 with the Cubs and White Sox as a Rule 5 Draft pick before he was returned to Detroit in May. He now looks poised to see MLB action with the Tigers for the first time, after the team called him as a replacement on the roster for outfielder Kerry Carpenter (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Workman has posted a 1.003 OPS with four home runs and 12 stolen bases over 35 games with Toledo this season while seeing time at second base, third base and shortstop. He hasn't played the outfield in 2026, but he made double-digit starts at all three spots with Toledo a season ago.