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Gage Workman News: Blasts pinch-hit homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Workman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Workman came off the bench to make his Tigers debut and wasted no time making an impact, crushing a two-run homer to give his club the lead in the sixth inning. The Arizona State product posted a 1.003 OPS with four homers, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 35 games with Triple-A Toledo before being called up prior to Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has primarily worked in the infield but also has some outfield experience that could help him earn playing time with Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) on the injured list.

Gage Workman
Detroit Tigers
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