Gage Workman News: Clubs home run Thursday

Workman went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets.

Making the start at second base, Workman went deep in the top of the first inning against Nolan McLean. Workman has only appeared in four games for the Tigers since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier this month, but he's already gone deep twice and is now sporting a 1.455 OPS. The 26-year-old could push for a larger role if he stays hot, though he also committed his second error of the year Thursday, and he'll need to hold his own defensively to stay on the field.