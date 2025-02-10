Gage Workman News: Could make team out of camp

Workman, who was selected in the Rule 5 draft back in December, has an increased chance to make the team out of spring training with Nico Hoerner (elbow) uncertain for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Workman has never appeared above the Double-A level, but the uncertainty surrounding Hoerner's return could open the door, at least in the short term. The Cubs have to keep the Rule 5 pick in the majors all season if they want to retain him, so that gives Workman an added boost of momentum. The 25-year-old may end up seeing some playing time in the early going, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to cut it at the MLB level.