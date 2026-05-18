Gage Workman News: Heading to bench Monday
Workman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
After starting in three of the Tigers' previous four games, Workman will retreat to the bench while Detroit opens up a spot in the infield for Zack Short, who will cover shortstop in the series opener. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 10, Workman is getting on base at a weak .227 clip but has made his five hits count, smacking two home runs and a pair of doubles while driving in five runs.
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