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Gage Workman News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Workman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Workman will hit the bench for the series finale with the Angels after he started both of the past two days, going 0-for-4 between those games to bring his average down to .167 on the season. With Workman taking a seat, the Tigers will make room in the starting nine at catcher for Jake Rogers while Dillon Dingler occupies the designated-hitter spot.

Gage Workman
Detroit Tigers
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