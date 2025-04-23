Fantasy Baseball
Gage Workman headshot

Gage Workman News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 1:35pm

The Cubs designated Workman for assignment Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Workman had some defensive lapses and went just 3-for-14 at the plate in nine games for the Cubs this season. The Rule 5 pick will be available via trade or a waiver claim, but if no other teams are willing to dedicate an active roster spot to him, he must be offered back to the Tigers for $50,000.

