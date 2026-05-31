Gage Workman News: Returns to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Workman to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Workman ended up being the roster casualty after the Tigers activated outfielder Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's series finale versus the White Sox. After being called up from Triple-A on May 10 when Carpenter was initially placed on the shelf, Workman appeared in 16 games for Detroit but slashed just .158/.158/.553 with a 42.1 percent strikeout rate over 38 plate appearances.