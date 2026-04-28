Garrett Acton Injury: Heading to IL
The Twins placed Acton on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Acton made his last appearance April 25 when he allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out two in an inning of work against the Rays. In corresponding moves, the Twins selected the contract of Luis Garcia and designating Zak Kent for assignment to make room.
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