Garrett Acton headshot

Garrett Acton Injury: Heading to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 3:36pm

The Twins placed Acton on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Acton made his last appearance April 25 when he allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out two in an inning of work against the Rays. In corresponding moves, the Twins selected the contract of Luis Garcia and designating Zak Kent for assignment to make room.

Garrett Acton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 21, 2023
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023