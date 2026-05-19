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Garrett Acton Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Twins transferred Acton (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The Twins needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster. Acton has been shelved since late April with a right shoulder strain and now won't be eligible to return until late June.

Garrett Acton
Minnesota Twins
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