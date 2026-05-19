Garrett Acton Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Twins transferred Acton (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The Twins needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster. Acton has been shelved since late April with a right shoulder strain and now won't be eligible to return until late June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More