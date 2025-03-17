Garrett Acton News: Dispatched to minor-league camp

The Rays reassigned Acton to minor-league camp Monday.

Acton reached the big leagues in 2023 with the Athletics and made six appearances out of the bullpen, but he was released later that summer after he required Tommy John surgery. The right-hander caught on with Tampa Bay in December 2023 on a two-year, minor-league deal, and after spending his first season in the organization rehabbing his elbow, he's ready to pitch again in 2025. Look for Acton to open the season in the bullpen at Triple-A Durham.