Garrett Acton News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Acton was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Acton is the odd man out on Miami's 40-man roster after the team acquired infielder Leo Jimenez from the Blue Jays on Sunday. Acton has tossed 2.1 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four batters in two appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville so far this season. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by Miami after the Rockies let him go in late January, and he will now be available to be claimed by the rest of the league once again.