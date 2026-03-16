Garrett Acton News: Sent to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Acton to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Acton was claimed off waivers from the Rockies last month and will begin the 2026 season in Triple-A after he appeared in just one major-league game out of the bullpen for the Rays last season. Acton produced a 3.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71:27 K:BB across 58.2 innings for Triple-A Durham during the 2025 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Acton See More