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Garrett Acton News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Marlins optioned Acton to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Acton was claimed off waivers from the Rockies last month and will begin the 2026 season in Triple-A after he appeared in just one major-league game out of the bullpen for the Rays last season. Acton produced a 3.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71:27 K:BB across 58.2 innings for Triple-A Durham during the 2025 campaign.

Garrett Acton
Miami Marlins
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