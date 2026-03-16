Garrett Acton News: Sent to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Acton to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Acton was claimed off waivers from the Rockies last month and will begin the 2026 season in Triple-A after he appeared in just one major-league game out of the bullpen for the Rays last season. Acton produced a 3.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71:27 K:BB across 58.2 innings for Triple-A Durham during the 2025 campaign.