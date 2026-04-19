Garrett Cleavinger headshot

Garrett Cleavinger Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Cleavinger (calf) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, walking three and giving up a three-run home run in one-third of an inning.

Cleavinger, who's recovering from right calf tightness, wasn't sharp at all in his first game action since March 30. The Rays will presumably want the southpaw to get a few rehab outings under his belt to knock off the rust before they consider reinstating him from the injured list, likely positioning Cleavinger for a return in late April if all goes well in the minors.

Garrett Cleavinger
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Cleavinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Cleavinger See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
10 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago